Steve Smith's brilliance propels Australia to a victory in the 2nd test and a 2-0 Ashes lead

BRISBANE, Australia: Steve Smith took a brilliant reflex catch to swing momentum, got into a heated exchange with Jofra Archer and then slogged the winning runs Sunday as Australia beat England again to take a 2-0 Ashes lead.

Set a target of 65 for victory in the second test after dismissing England for 241 in the second innings, Australia raced to an eight-wicket win late on Day 4 as storms brewed in and around the stadium.

Archer was bowling around 150 kph (93 mph) under the lights and it only fired up Smith.

"The adrenaline was pumping at the end of the end, yeah. Jofra was bowling pretty quick," Smith said. "It was a huge win. Great to go 2-nil up."

There were some theatrics involving the Australia captain and England's strike pace bowler, with Smith ducking under a short ball and then critiquing Archer for bowling "fast when there's nothing going on, champion." He then hit a four and a six to bring up 1,000 test runs at the Gabba.

With Australia at 63-2 and needing just two runs to win the day-nighter, Smith hit a six to seal it and finished unbeaten on 23 from nine deliveries.

"Not really too sure what he said, and not sure what I said," Smith told a post-match news conference. "It's not any of your business, either," he added, laughing. "So we'll leave it out there."