Hazlewood out of Ashes series; Cummins set to return for Australia

BRISBANE: Australian pace bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the Ashes series with hamstring and Achilles injuries.

Hazlewood missed Australia's two eight-wickets wins over England in Perth and Brisbane but had been expected to return later in the five-match series.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald on Tuesday said the veteran paceman would now be targeting a return for the Twenty20 World Cup early next year.

“He'll be out of the series and his preparation will then shift toward the World Cup, which is an incredibly important campaign for us," McDonald said. “It’s really flat for him. A couple of setbacks we didn’t see coming — we thought he’d play a huge part in the series.”

Hazlewood has been a key member of Australia's regular bowling attack for a decade.

There was better news for skipper Pat Cummins, who is expected to return for the third test in Adelaide starting Dec. 17 after missing the first two tests while he recovers from a back problem.

The 32-year-old paceman increased his training workload at Allan Border Field in Brisbane while the Australians were playing the second test against England at the Gabba.