Horoscope-vision for Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Vaishnavi

CHENNAI: It is not always that parents follow predictions in horoscopes to carve the future of their children. However, Narendra Sharma, who has a PhD in Astrology, and his wife Asha were never in doubt about the future of their second child — a daughter — when she was born on December 18, 2005.

Given his unshakeable faith in positions of celestial bodies and how they influence everyone's lives, Narendra, an Astrology professor at the Jiwaji University, Gwalior, decided to go by Kundli (horoscope) of his daughter, who was named Vaishnavi. The horoscope forecasted Vaishnavi will excel either in medical field or sports and the parents chose the latter.

The trust paid dividends as Vaishnavi, a left-hand batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler, made her India U19 debut earlier this year and received her maiden call-up for the senior squad announced on Tuesday for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka

"If you become a doctor, the district or the city will recognise you but if you succeed in sports, the world will know you," the father told this daily when enquired about why he preferred sports over another career option. And it was not only Vaishnavi, her elder brother Ashendra chose engineering going by his horoscope and has set up a business in Indore after completing engineering from a college in Gwalior. "He was offered a package of Rs 25 lakh per annum after completing his degree but he refused it to set up his own business. It's all in the stars for our family," added Narendra.

As the family was clear about Vaishnavi's future, they zeroed down on cricket in the due course of time. Once again the horoscope helped them choose the sport. "She started playing at the age of four. I used to bowl to her and keep wickets when she was bowling. Her mother would also help her. The left-arm spin came natural to her. We used to take her to a cricket ground here in the city. Later, she started training at Tansen Academy under coach Lovekesh Chaudhary."

Speaking on whether he was in any doubts, during the growing years of Vaishnavi, the father said it's the gift God has given to him and he has never doubted it. "It was God's gift to us. I got a degree in the subject later. So I never had no doubt on my decisions related to my children." What made the decision more important was the fact that Vaishnavi is the first sportsperson from the family.