South Africa make early inroads after choosing to bowl in 1st T20I in Cuttack

South Africa made early inroads after choosing to bowl in the opening T20I at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday.

Lungi Ngidi struck in each of his first two overs to peg back India. Returning from injury, Shubman Gill lasted just two balls, falling for four to a catch by Marco Jansen at mid-off.

In Ngidi's second over, skipper Suryakumar Yadav struck a four and a six before offering a catch to his opposite number Aiden Markram at mid-on after making 12.

Abhishek Sharma had made a watchful start before beginning to switch gears with successive boundaries off Lutho Sipamla. But the bowler had the last laugh, having him brilliantly caught by Jansen at fine-leg to leave India at 48/3 in the seventh over.

The match sets the stage for the five-match series that marks the final chapter of India’s long home tour. With dew expected later in the evening, South Africa opted to chase in conditions likely to ease for batting.

For India, the series signals the start of their preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup on home soil, with captain Suryakumar Yadav leading a side that has been dominant in the shortest format. The hosts also welcome back vice-captain Shubman Gill and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, both returning after injury layoffs. Jasprit Bumrah, spearheading the attack, stands one wicket away from becoming the first Indian to take 100 international wickets across all three formats.

The series comes on the heels of a mixed campaign across formats. India were handed a 0-2 whitewash in the Tests but bounced back to clinch the ODI series 2-1 under stand-in skipper KL Rahul. South Africa, meanwhile, are eyeing redemption after losing their last T20I series against India 3-1 at home.