Captain Pat Cummins returns for the third Ashes test as Australia attempts to clinch the series

ADELAIDE: The only change to Australia's 15-man squad for the third Ashes test beginning next week in Adelaide was an important one — Pat Cummins returns as captain and to enhance the home side's fast-bowling corps.

The larger group named Wednesday will allow selectors to keep their options open ahead of the series' resumption on Dec. 17, with Cummins and Nathan Lyon expected to return to the XI.

Australia leads the five-test series 2-0, needing only at draw at the Adelaide Oval to retain the Ashes.

Cummins has not played since Australia's 3-0 sweep of West Indies in July, where he first experienced the back soreness that ruled him out of the start of the Ashes.