Jitesh Sharma shrugs off Sanju Samson 'rivalry', says healthy competition brings out his A-game

CUTTACK: Jitesh Sharma, who has emerged as India's preferred wicketkeeper-batter in T20 format with less than two months left for the World Cup, has played down his 'competition' with Sanju Samson in the squad, saying it only brings out his "A-game" to the fore, strengthening the side.

India once again preferred Jitesh over Sanju for the opening T20I of the five-match series against South Africa, a game the hosts won convincingly by 101 runs at Barabati Stadium on Tuesday.

"He (Sanju) is a great player. If you have to compete against him and play shoulder to shoulder, then I have to bring my A-game. I think we both are trying to play for India, not for other teams," the 32-year-old said at the post-match interaction.

Sanju, who finished last year as India's leading T20I run-getter with 436 runs including three centuries, had formed a formidable opening pairing with Abhishek Sharma.

But the return of Shubman Gill to the T20I top order has unsettled the batting line-up, pushing Sanju lower than his preferred opening position.

In the last three T20Is against Australia, the management leaned towards Jitesh, seeing him as a natural middle and lower-order option more suited to finishing games.