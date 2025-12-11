Mitch Hay's 61 helps New Zealand to a 1st-innings lead over West Indies in the 2nd test

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: Mitch Hay scored 61 in his first test innings Thursday to help New Zealand to a 73-run first-innings lead over the West Indies on the second day of the second test.

The wicketkeeper-batter who cut his teeth in seven one-day internationals and 12 T20s was called into test cricket as a replacement for the injured Tom Blundell. He followed Devon Conway's 60 at the top of the innings to guide New Zealand to 278.

New Zealand then claimed two wickets in 10 overs before stumps, leaving the West Indies 32-2, still 41 behind. John Campbell (14) was bowled by Michael Rae, leaving a ball which cut back from outside off and nightwatchman Anderson Phillip (0) was trapped lbw by Jacob Duffy.

"At that time of day their batters have got nothing to gain and we've got all to gain so it was cool to get a couple there," Duffy said. "Any time you get a lead it's not too bad.

"A couple of guys will be a bit gutted to get a start and not go on but any time you get a lead and get them two down, you have to be happy with that."

The West Indies bowlers made sure New Zealand's task of surpassing the tourists' first innings of 205 was a difficult one on a pitch at the Basin Reserve which retained pace, bounce and some treacherous movement well into the second day.

That was demonstrated in the first session in which New Zealand, after resuming at 24-0, gained a strong position at 112-2 by lunch while losing Tom Latham (11) and Kane Williamson (37) to superb pieces of seam bowling.

Latham was bowled by Kemar Roach in the fifth over of the day with a ball that jagged back sharply from outside off and pierced his tentative defensive shot. Williamson fell close to the first interval, beaten by a peach of a ball from Phillip which pitched on middle and straightened past the outside edge to hit off stump.