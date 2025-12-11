WTC finals have definitely delivered in providing pinnacle event for Test cricket: ICC CEO

MUMBAI: The three World Test Championship (WTC) finals held so far have "definitely delivered" on the aim of creating a pinnacle event for the traditional format of the game, said International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Sanjog Gupta here on Thursday.

New Zealand, Australia and South Africa have each won the WTC once with India finishing runners-up twice.

Gupta highlighted that a packed Lord's during the previous edition's final between Australia and South Africa, despite the absence of India and hosts England, was a landmark moment for the global governing body.

"What the World Test Championship final attempts to do, beyond just being a five-plus-one-day event where the two best teams compete for the greatest prize in the format, is to give context to the two years of Test cricket that precedes that final," Gupta said during the announcement of ICC's global partnership with AB InBev India (Budweiser 0.0) here.

"That was the endeavour with which the World Test Championship was launched and what we've seen with three editions past us now, is that the World Test Championship final has definitely delivered on the goal of providing a pinnacle event for Test cricket."