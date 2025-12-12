Don't want Gill to justify his place, want him to play like he does in IPL: Ten Doeschate

MULLANPUR: Shubman Gill has been a "bit too tight" since his T20 comeback as he has been trying to "justify" his place in the side but the Indian team management wants him to free up and play like he does in the IPL, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has said.

Gill was brought back into the T20 setup with the Asia Cup in September after he led India to two famous Test wins in the drawn five-match series in England.

He replaced Sanju Samson at the top but runs have not flown from his bat, raising questions ahead of the T20 World Cup at home in February-March.

After the loss in the second T20I against South Africa here on Thursday, ten Doeschate said Gill needed to loosen up a bit in the shortest format.

"Taking on the captaincy the way he did in England and how well he led and how much pride he took in that performance, I think an element of that carried over into what he wanted to do in the T20 side," said the assistant coach in response to a PTI query after the 51-run loss that left the five-match series tied at 1-1 for now.

"So if anything, he was too caring and maybe a little bit too tight. Like I said, towards the back end of Australia, the talks were around freeing up a little bit more, trying to relinquish that responsibility. (It was) certainly in that capacity where you feel like it is all about you and you really need to justify your place in the team.