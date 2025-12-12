Four Assam cricketers suspended for 'corrupt practice'

CHENNAI: In a dramatic development, the Assam Cricket Association has suspended four players for trying to “influence and attempted to instigate players” during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy held in Lucknow.

This was stated in a statement issued by the state cricket body on Friday. What seems interesting is that the Anti-Corruption and Security Unity Unit of the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) conducted an enquiry into allegations of trying to ‘influence’ players and found the four cricketers guilty.

Amit Sinha, a former Ranji Trophy team captain, is also among those found guilty by the BCCI’s ACSU. The other players are Ishan Ahmed, Aman Tripathi and Abhishek Thakuri and, according to the statement, they have been suspended “with immediate effect after allegations emerged that they were involved in corrupt practices relating to the game of cricket.”

“The above four players, who have represented Assam at various stages, are accused of influencing and attempting to instigate some of the current Assam team players, who took part in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 held in Lucknow from November 26 to December 8,” said Sanatan Das, the ACA secretary said.

The top tier BCCI T20 event was played across centres in India. “Following the emergence of these allegations, the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the BCCI conducted an enquiry,” said the ACA secretary. “The ACA has also initiated criminal proceedings. Prima facie, there appears to be involvement of the aforementioned four players in serious misconduct, affecting the integrity of the sports.” Of the four, Thakuri was part of the team that travelled to Lucknow for the matches. Sinha played his last T20 match in 2019.

According to ACA, the suspension was done to curtail any scope of further deterioration of the situation. The four cricketers have been barred from all cricketing activities in the state. The ACA has also lodged an FIR at the Crime Branch, Guwahati, against the said four players on December 12, 2025.