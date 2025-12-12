Gill's poor form is bad sign, adding to pressure on team management: Irfan Pathan

NEW DELHI: In a blunt assessment of India's batting woes, former pacer Irfan Pathan has said that Shubman Gill's lack of form is piling up pressure not just on him personally but also the team management, which is wondering "what to do" besides hoping that it doesn't get any worse.

Speaking on 'JioHotstar', Pathan said even bringing back Sanju Samson to restore the previously successful batting structure won't be as smooth given that the Kerala player would also need some time to find his touch again.

Samson was a largely successful T20 opener for India before being replaced by Gill, the T20 vice-captain now.

Gill, who is the Test and ODI captain, has struggled to get going in the shortest format and was dismissed for a nought in the second T20I against South Africa on Thursday in Mullanpur.

"Shubman Gill will say he got a very good ball and looked stuck at the crease. For captain Suryakumar Yadav, I felt he needs to focus on his offside play. He was completely out of position when he got out...if Gill was in form, he would have played that ball easily. He is not in form," Pathan said.