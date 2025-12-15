Everyone should have faith in Shubman, he will win games at World T20: Abhishek Sharma

DHARAMSALA: Having played alongside Shubman Gill since the age of 12, Abhishek Sharma knows that it is just a matter of time before his currently off-colour best buddy starts winning T20I matches for India, including games in the upcoming T20 World Cup next year.

Gill's selection in the Indian T20I playing eleven has been questioned after a settled Sanju Samson was benched.

The vice-captain in the format has managed only 291 runs in 15 innings at a strike-rate of 137.3. He struck only four sixes in those games and on Sunday against South Africa in the third T20I here, Gill scored a painstaking run-a-ball 28, which didn't matter much since Abhishek (35 off 18 balls) had given the team a rousing start in a chase of a paltry target of 118.

"I'll tell you one thing straight away, that trust me, these two guys are going to win matches in World Cup (in February-March) and in this series as well," Abhishek replied when asked about Gill and skipper Suryakumar Yadav's poor run of form in the ongoing five-match series which India leads 2-1 right now.

When it came to Gill, his closest friend of more than a decade, Abhishek was predictably protective.

"Because I've been playing with them since so long, especially with Shubman, so I know which match he can win, which conditions, irrespective of the team, whoever it is," he said.