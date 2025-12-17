Alex Carey pays tribute to late father after home Ashes century

ADELAIDE: An emotional Alex Carey called his 106 on home soil in front of family and friends in the third Ashes Test a "special moment" Wednesday, with the century coming just months after his father died.

The 34-year-old, who produced a wicketkeeping masterclass during the second Test at Brisbane, showed his prowess with the bat to steer Australia to 326-8 at stumps on day one against England.

It was his third Test century, his first in an Ashes series, and an innings to savour with his friends and family watching.

Carey punched the air and looked to the heavens when he reached the milestone as his wife Eloise sobbed in the stands.

It was the first time Carey had reached three figures since his father Gordon died after a battle with leukaemia in September and he called it a "special moment".

"Probably won't go into too much depth thinking through the reasons why, I'll probably get emotional, but yeah, it was great," he said.

"Dad played the biggest role probably in my cricket, coached me all the way through as dads want to do," he added.

"Sort of let me go once I got into my older teenage years, but would always shoot a message and (say) put the reverse sweep away and keep hard on me."

Carey's 106 off 143 balls hauled Australia out of trouble after losing two quick wickets in the first over after lunch then Usman Khawaja departing for a gritty 82.

He shared in partnerships with Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc to get the hosts back on track as they target an unassailable 3-0 series lead.