Devon Conway, Tom Latham's 323-run opening stand batters hapless West Indies

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Devon Conway and Tom Latham plundered a poor West Indies attack Thursday for a mammoth opening partnership on day one of the third Test in Mount Maunganui as New Zealand piled up 334-1.

Conway ended the day 178 not out and captain Latham was out just before the close for 137.

The pair put together 323, the second highest opening partnership for New Zealand, only bettered by Glenn Turner and Terry Jarvis's 387 stand against the West Indies in Georgetown in 1972.

It was also only the eighth time New Zealand had registered a stand in excess of 300 in Tests.

Conway batted all day facing 279 balls for his second century of the calendar year, but his first at home since January 2022 against Bangladesh in Christchurch.

He scored 153 against Zimbabwe in August.

Nightwatchman Jacob Duffy was on nine at the close of play.

The 34-year-old Conway brought up his sixth Test century from 147 balls, and stroked 25 fours during his 279-ball stay.

Latham's 15th Test century contained 15 fours and a six as he faced 264 balls.

Conway and captain Latham had a near chanceless partnership. For the first two sessions the West Indies toiled without so much as a single lbw shout.