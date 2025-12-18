Harmanpreet remains best choice to lead India despite captaincy debate: Anjum Chopra

NEW DELHI: Former India player Anjum Chopra believes Harmanpreet Kaur continues to be the “best person” to lead the Indian women’s cricket team, even as discussions around captaincy have resurfaced ahead of a packed international calendar and the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL).

With the Indian women’s team set to return to action in a T20 series against Sri Lanka following their World Cup triumph, Chopra said the emphasis should be on sustaining winning momentum rather than speculating about leadership changes.

“My personal view over the past so many years has been that Harmanpreet Kaur is a match-winner. I don’t think I need to say anything further,” Chopra told PTI Videos.

“She’s the best person to lead this Indian team.”

Chopra dismissed recent suggestions by former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy calling for a change in leadership, stressing that such opinions are subjective.

“Everybody has their right to share what they feel. There’s nothing right or wrong. It’s just the timing of it,” she said.

“I still feel that she’s the correct person and the apt person to lead India.”

Looking ahead to the Sri Lanka series, Chopra underlined the importance of quickly shifting focus back to competitive cricket after weeks of celebrations.