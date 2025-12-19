Ishan Kishan's statement hundred powers Jharkhand to maiden SMAT title

PUNE: Out-of-favour India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan made a compelling case for a T20I recall with a belligerent hundred to power Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title with a 69-run victory over Haryana here on Thursday.

Kishan went on a six-hitting spree, smashing 10 maximums en route to a breathtaking 49-ball 101, as Jharkhand piled up an imposing 262 for 3.

Jharkhand bowlers, led by medium pacer Anukul Roy, then struck twice in his opening over while his team applied the brakes with regular wickets to bowl out Haryana for 193, despite a fighting half-century from wicketkeeper-batter Yashvardhan Dalal (53). Roy also smashed a 20-ball 40.

Jharkhand thus became the 12th state to win the country's premier T20 domestic tournament.

Invited to bat first, the Jharkhand skipper stitched a decisive 177-run partnership for the second wicket with Kumar Kushagra, who played the perfect foil with a rapid 81 off 38 deliveries to keep the pressure firmly on the Haryana bowlers.

The century was Kishan's second of the tournament.

The 27-year-old has been in scintillating form throughout the competition and topped the run charts with 517 runs from 10 innings at a staggering strike rate of 197.32.