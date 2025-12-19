West Indies 110-0, trail by 465, after Conway's epic 227 for New Zealand

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Brandon King and John Campbell comfortably negotiated 23 overs in fading light before stumps to take the West Indies to 110-0 at the end of day two of the third Test after New Zealand declared on a mammoth 575-8 at Mount Maunganui.

The West Indies, with King unbeaten on 55 and Campbell not out 45, are still 465 runs behind.

New Zealand opener Devon Conway's epic 227 and some late hitting from Rachin Ravindra, who had six fours and two sixes in his 72 not out, and Ajaz Patel (30 not out) allowed captain Tom Latham to give his bowlers more than an hour at the West Indies openers.

But King and Campbell were more than up to the task, seeing off the new ball and scoring freely on a flat Bay Oval wicket as New Zealand's bowlers struggled to find a good length.

King's 50 came from just 62 balls, hitting nine fours and Campbell's 45 was made from 60 deliveries, and included seven fours.

Campbell was nursing a sore right-hand that was struck in the nets prior to the match.

If the injury-depleted West Indies had any other options, he may have sat out the Test such was the swelling and pain he was experiencing.

The visitors also have doubts over whether Kemar Roach, who is nursing a hamstring strain, will bat, while leading batsman Shai Hope was ill and stayed at the team hotel Friday.

West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves said it had been a good day for his side, particularly given the adversity they faced.

"After the day we had yesterday, actually to come today and get eight wickets, it's a really, really good effort from our boys," Greaves said.

"Especially with Kemar Roach being down for us as well, everyone had to put in a pretty big shift today, so I'm very happy for us."

Three West Indian bowlers took two wickets each, Justin Greaves the pick with 2-83 from 29 overs, while Jayden Seales had 2-100 and Anderson Phillip 2-154.