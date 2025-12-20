Hope India and South Africa are T20 World Cup finalists again, says Shukri Conrad

AHMEDABAD: South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad termed his team's tour of India a very successful one and hoped that the two teams meet once again in the final of the next year's T20 World Cup.

India are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup when they co-host the tournament from February 7 to March 8 along with Sri Lanka, having defeated the Proteas in a thrilling final in the last edition in 2024.

"We've got some work to do still, there's no doubt. But the good thing is that the boys have got a month of SA20 coming up and that will also be really good prep in honing their skills to ensure that when the West Indies arrive on our shores we're ready for that," Conrad told the media after the fifth T20I, which India won by 30 runs to clinch their five-match series 3-1.

" and then obviously the World Cup, that's the big thing. So whilst we didn't get the results we wanted here in the (T20I) series, I'd like to think this might be the World Cup's finalists (of 2024) in the next World Cup as well. I really hope so," he added.

Conrad did not shy way from answering if this was the best-ever Indian team, for the hosts extended their unbeaten run at home to 18 series here on Friday.