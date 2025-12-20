T20 World Cup 2026 squad: Shubman Gill dropped as Axar Patel named vice-captain

The national selection committee on Saturday omitted out-of-form vice-captain Shubman Gill from the 15-member Indian squad announced for the home T20 World Cup 2026, a decision chief selector Ajit Agarkar said was driven by the batter’s lack of runs.

The squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, also marked the return of an in-form Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh, while Axar Patel was named vice-captain.

Gill, who has struggled for consistency in recent months, was not only removed from the vice-captaincy but dropped from the squad altogether.

“Obviously, he (Gill) has been short of runs and since he wasn’t picked, we needed a vice-captain,” Agarkar said at the press conference.

Explaining the decision further, the chief selector added: “Shubman Gill is short of runs at the moment and missed last WC too.”

Agarkar stressed that Gill’s omission was not a reflection of his ability. “Your opinion could differ from mine. Sometimes when you pick players, it’s difficult. We still think he’s a quality player. You go through ups and downs with forms, but it’s more about the combinations you want them playing. Someone has to miss out, it’s not because he’s not a good player, and fortunately in Indian cricket we have options,” he said.

The selection panel opted for Sanju Samson as the first-choice wicketkeeper, with Kishan selected as the second keeper and reserve opener. Kishan last played a T20I for India more than two years ago and pipped Jitesh Sharma to the spot.

“When someone’s playing Tests and not playing T20s, you can’t say it’s for combinations. When Sanju and Tilak made those 100s in South Africa last year, the Test team were in Australia. You saw Sanju opening last night and that tells you what the thinking is. With picking a second wicketkeeper for the top,” Agarkar said while explaining Samson’s inclusion.

Rinku Singh, part of the Asia Cup-winning squad, made a comeback as the designated finisher, replacing Jitesh Sharma. Washington Sundar was also named in the squad.