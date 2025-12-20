Women's T20I: India, Sri Lanka watch young names' evolution in five-match series

VISAKHAPATNAM: India’s quest to identify stable support players who can serve the team at least until next year’s Women’s T20 World Cup will begin with the first T20I of the five-match series against Sri Lanka here on Sunday.

The familiar faces, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, her deputy Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh, remain part of the set-up, but it cannot be ignored that most of them are either in their 30s or approaching that phase of their careers.

In that context, the Indian think tank will closely watch the evolution of young batter G Kamalini and promising left-arm spinner Vaishanavi Sharma over the course of the series.

The 17-year-old Kamalini has displayed maturity across various levels, starting with Tamil Nadu in the BCCI Under-23 T20 Trophy, followed by the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year, and later in the Women’s Premier League for Mumbai Indians.

Vaishanavi, meanwhile, has been on the selectors’ radar since emerging as the leading wicket-taker in the Under-19 World Cup with 17 wickets.

In the absence of Radha Yadav, the 19-year-old Vaishanavi could get an opportunity to operate alongside fellow left-armer N Sree Charani, who has also impressed in recent months. If the two left-arm spinners deliver consistently in the series, it would align well with the team management’s long-term plans.