Australia bury Bazball in Adelaide to retain Ashes with 2 tests to spare after tense win over England

Australia put an emphatic end to England’s Bazball era on Sunday, retaining the Ashes with two Tests to spare after Mitchell Starc ripped through a defiant late fightback, taking three of the final four wickets to seal a tense fifth-day victory in the third Test in Adelaide.

Australia started Day 5 needing four wickets to retain the Ashes, with England resuming at 6-207 and still 228 runs away from the victory target of 435 that would have required a world record to achieve.

“Feels pretty awesome,” Australia captain Pat Cummins said of the 82-run win at the Adelaide Oval. “We got it done.”

Cummins missed the first two tests while recovering from a back problem, with Steve Smith leading the team to two eight-wicket wins. Smith was ruled out of the third test about a half-hour before the toss because of vertigo.

“You can’t really rush things here in Australia, it doesn't work that way,” Cummins said of the test going the distance. “It’s a good old fashioned grind a lot of the time and, yeah, I love the toil from all the guys today.

“It got a little bit closer than I would have liked, but pretty happy.”

Tense Day 5

Starc took the only wicket in the morning session — Jamie Smith running out of patience and caught by Cummins for 60 — as England piled on 102 runs.

England's rally had narrowed the Ashes equation at lunch on the last day: Australia needed three wickets to clinch the old urn in Adelaide and England needed 126 runs to keep the five-match series alive.

No team had scored more than West Indies’ 418 (in a three-wicket win over Australia in 2003) in the fourth innings to win a test. But England skipper Ben Stokes later said he felt like his team were “on for another heist” in the morning session and was confident of achieving a record total.