I have looked at India's success and tried to execute plans: Pakistan selector Aaqib Javed

KARACHI: Senior Pakistan selector and head of the National Cricket Academy, Aaqib Javed has revealed that he has been following India's success story and has tried to implement it for the betterment of the sport in his country.

India has been performing consistently in white-ball cricket with the team winning the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean last year, the Champions Trophy in Dubai earlier this year and the Asia Cup in September, defeating Pakistan in the final.

"I have looked at India's success and have to tried execute plans for the betterment of Pakistan cricket. Any cricket nation's success is based on the quality of its talent," Aaqib, a former pace bowler, said on a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast.

He recalled that in 2006 when India toured Pakistan, a senior official of the visiting side had requested a visit to the LCCA ground in Lahore, which was considered a top academy and facility in the region.

"I think we fell away (behind) in doing the basic things correctly in our cricket system. No matter who you appoint as captain, coach or selector, unless you don't have the quality in talent nothing changes. And quality of talent can be assured by increasing the bench strength and competition, and this is only possible with proper infrastructure and system," he said.

Aaqib, who was until recently also the interim head coach of the Pakistan team, expressed confidence that Pakistan cricket was now moving in the right direction.

Asked about the T20 World Cup early next year in India and Sri Lanka and the upcoming international matches, he said this is the best time for Pakistan to make a impact in the global showpiece.