'Dal Baati Choorma...': Fans cheer as Rohit Sharma slams ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy

JAIPUR: Rohit Sharma was doing Rohit Sharma things on a balmy December afternoon.

He played the swivel pull, the effortlessly lofted six down the ground, and swept the pacers from Sikkim for a good measure, as 'Hitman' lovers in the Pink City got the best present on Christmas Eve.

On a weekday, around 20,000-plus people from the city decided that the best thing to do was to watch the maestro in action -- and that too for free.

His 37th List A hundred, a 155 off 93 balls, wasn't just about the quality.

It was also about the entertainment quotient.

It resembled a concert where fans had come to watch their favourite singer belt out one chartbuster after another.

It wasn't about the BCCI diktat, or proving anything to the national selectors, or a head coach who wants to "abolish star culture".

The day was all about a hero and his fans, and by the time they left the stadium, 18 fours and nine sixes from the former India skipper had more than satiated their appetite.

By 9 am, all roads led to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

On the morning of a working day, if 80 per cent of a stadium is full, you can understand why stars are so intrinsic to Indian cricket.

People skipped jobs, students bunked college, and Rajasthan Sports Council employees, who had the best view from the balconies of their building, didn't want to be left out either.

The now-familiar chants of "Mumbai chaa Rajaa Rohit Sharma" (Mumbai's King Rohit Sharma) reverberated across the stands as fans caught a glimpse of the star.

Once the crowd came to know that Mumbai were fielding, a few thousand left with a prayer on their lips that Sikkim would show enough batting firepower to allow them to watch their hero bat to their heart's content.

Then there were the aggressive Rohit loyalists who started shouting, "Gambhir kidhar hai, dekh raha hai na?" (Gautam Gambhir, where are you, are you watching, right?).

It could also well have been directed at national selector R.P. Singh, who was sitting near the boundary line.