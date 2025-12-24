No cheers, no chants as Kohli hits ton in Bengaluru on return to Vijay Hazare Trophy

BENGALURU: Virat Kohli's 58th List A hundred resembled a grand opera played inside an empty Royal Albert Hall.

Kohli's 83-ball knock for Delhi against Andhra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy was magnificent as usual in its execution, but there were no screaming spectators to garnish the occasion here at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

The Karnataka government's reticence to grant permission to host matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium citing security reasons forced the KSCA to shift matches to CoE, and the venue was out of bounds for fans.

So, instead of a roaring house, a tranche of snail-paced cargo trucks, a large posse of police personnel and few fans gawking over the barbed concrete walls provided an austere setting for Kohli's return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years.

Kohli himself might have found it a tad bizarre.

For a better part of the last decade and half, the 37-year-old has always walked onto a cricket field to an uproarious welcome.

Even his return to Ranji Trophy earlier this year after a hiatus of 12 years at Ferozeshah Kotla had drawn huge crowds.

But on a sunny Wednesday, Kohli made a rather unfamiliar, lonely walk to the middle -- no cheers, no chants of "Kohli! Kohli!" and not even that ubiquitous RCB cries that reverberate around stadiums irrespective of the formats he plays.

The thick veil of silence was breached only when the fielding side players chatted among themselves or when occasional applause emanated from the respective dressing rooms.

But the entire sight had its own charm.

A champion cricketer who has always been flanked on either side by fame and fans, was now doing it all alone.

There were short chats and high-fives with teammates, a diving stop to deny Ricky Bhui another boundary, and a quick word of advice to Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini when Andhra batters carted him around.

Kohli even jived to some imaginary tune.

Perhaps, an effort to recreate an air of exuberance and theatre around him, something he loves to do so dearly on a cricket field.