Ruled out of last two Ashes Tests, Cummins sets sights on T20 WC in India & SL in February

MELBOURNE: Australia Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins will cool his heels after his successful hit-and-run Ashes appearance in Adelaide as he sets sights on the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February next year.

Cummins missed the first two Ashes Tests due to a lower-back injury he suffered during the West Indies tour in June-July, but made a brilliant return in the third match in Adelaide to pick up six wickets in the series-clinching win.

With the Ashes urn in their hands, Australia decided to rule Cummins out of the two remaining Tests.

The 32-year-old Cummins said on Friday he will now take rest before targeting the T20 World Cup which begins in early February.

"Feeling good, so got through Adelaide unscathed so pretty happy," he told Channel 7 during the lunch break on the first day of the Boxing Day Test here.

"As of a few weeks ago, was still coming back from a back injury so playing back-to-back Test matches was pretty high risk.

"Cool our heels for a little bit with T20 World Cup next month," Cummins added.