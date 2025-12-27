MCG pitch fiasco: Pietersen, Kartik point to selective criticism; CA rates it 'bad for business'

Their observations were based on the heavy criticism Indian spinners and pitches often have to encounter when such things happen in the sub-continent.

To trace an instance, the pundits were up in arms when England failed to counter Indian spinners on turners in Ahmedabad during the 2020-21 series.

The visiting side won the first Test at Chennai, but crumbled against Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel in the next three Tests across Chepauk and Ahmedabad when pitches offered increased assistance to spinners.

But such outpouring of anger was less visible when pitches were skewed to help pacers Down Under during the ongoing Ashes.

"This pitch is a joke ..This is selling the game short ..The players / Broadcasters and more importantly the fans ..26 wickets in 98 overs," fumed former England skipper Michael Vaughan.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra was more forthcoming in his views.

"Not a single over of spin in 1.5 days of a Test match.27 wickets have fallen already. Imagine the meltdown if not a single over of pace was bowled for that long in the subcontinent," wrote Chopra in social media accounts.

In fact, both Australia and England entered the fourth Test without a frontline spinner, and did not even give a chance to part-timers like Travis Head or Will Jacks.

It may be noted that Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon was ruled out of the series with a hamstring injury after the third Test at Adelaide.