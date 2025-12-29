Australia coach Andrew McDonald backs under-fire MCG curator

MELBOURNE: Australia coach Andrew McDonald came to the defence of the Melbourne Cricket Ground's under-fire curator Monday and warned against authorities meddling in pitch preparation.

Curator Matt Page and his team have been in the firing line after leaving 10 millimetres of grass on the wicket for the fourth Ashes Test against England.

It provided the seamers with movement and bounce, making batting treacherous, with England winning by four wickets inside two days.

The carnage left Cricket Australia facing Aus$10 million (US$6.7 million) in revenue shortfall, with tickets for day three, four and five needing to be refunded.

McDonald said Page had done an "outstanding" job over the years and the batsmen should also shoulder some of the blame for not scoring enough runs.

"The perspective that I always use is we have bad Test matches as well -- this Test we weren't at our best and sometimes these things can happen.