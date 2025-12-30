Aussies Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland withdraw from WPL due to personal reasons

MUMBAI: Australian all-rounders Ellyse Perry of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Annabel Sutherland of Delhi Capitals on Tuesday withdrew from next month's Women's Premier League, citing personal reasons.

The WPL announced in a release that Indian all-rounder Sayali Satghare will join the RCB as a replacement for Perry, while Australian leg-spinner Alana King has been named by Delhi Capitals as the replacement for Sutherland.

