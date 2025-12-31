Rashid to lead Afghanistan in T20 World Cup; Naveen and Naib recalled

KABUL: Afghanistan on Wednesday recalled pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and all-rounder Gulbadin Naib in a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup to be held across India and Sri Lanka from February 7.

Star spinner Rashid Khan will continue to lead the side, with Ibrahim Zadran named as his deputy.

Naveen returns after recovering from a shoulder injury. He last featured in an international match in December 2024.

Naib, meanwhile, was left out of Afghanistan's white-ball tour of Bangladesh in October as was the experienced left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, who has also been included in the squad.

"We had good discussions over the past few days and finalized the squad. Gulbadin Naib is a big-match player, and his return boosts our team. We are also pleased to have Naveen Ul Haq back, which enhances the quality of our fast bowling," chief selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil said.

The squad also features off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. His inclusion has pushed mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar to the reserves.

Afghanistan enjoyed their best-ever run in an ICC event at the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2024, where they reached the semifinals. This time, they have been drawn in a group alongside New Zealand, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Canada.

Afghanistan will open their campaign against New Zealand on February 8 in Chennai. The same squad will also play a three-match T20I series against the West Indies in the UAE ahead of the World Cup, starting January 19.

"Afghanistan had a terrific run in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup. We cherish excellent memories from the past, and hope for even better results this year, which will be played in Asian conditions," Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO Naseeb Khan said.

"Hosting the West Indies team provides us with an incredible opportunity to fine-tune our combination, and prepare adequately for the World Cup."

Afghanistan Squad

Rashid Khan (Captain), Ibrahim Zadran (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq, Fazal Haq Farooqi and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.