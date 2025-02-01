Batting has always been close to my heart, says Hardik Pandya

"For me, I love this sport way too much; it's been my life, it's been my priority, it's been my first love. The sport does not wait much, your first love always gives you the kiss back," he said.

"The sport has given me so much love that I always feel like I have to turn up and be very, very honest and very loyal to the sport," said Pandya, who bagged three wickets in the final against South Africa as India lifted their second T20 World Cup trophy after a gap of 17 years.

Pandya added that his fans are his biggest asset and he wants to give them as much joy as possible.

"I have always been someone who has played for the fans. When fans are there, when fans are chanting, it gives me the added motivation. At the same point of time, I really want to do well for them," he said.

Winning the T20 World Cup in the Americas was a dream come true and Pandya acknowledges things have changed quite a lot for him post the global success.

"A lot of things have changed post World Cup. I really love to entertain the crowd and make sure every penny what they've spent is worth it," he added.