All-round India win 4th T20I match, secure series against England

CHENNAI: In the end it was a stroll in the park for the hosts. The evening did not start as India would have liked. They were reeling at 12/3 after two overs with England pacer Saqib Mahmood striking thrice in his first over of the fourth T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. Then came a minor recovery. Abhishek Sharma (29) and Rinku Singh (30) though provided some solidity in the middle but departed in quick successions as the hosts were reduced to 79/5 inside 11 overs.

This was followed by big stand when Hardik Pandya joined forces with Shivam Dube, who made it to the playing XI replacing all-rounder Washington Sundar. The duo after settling in plundered runs at will as India amassed 102 runs from the remaining nine overs to post a formidable total of 181/9 in 20 overs. The total proved enough for them as England fell short by 15 runs. Pandya had been struggling for big knocks and this would have given him the necessary boost.

It was Pandya, who led the onslaught hammering four sixes and as many fours to shift the momentum in India's favour. Dube's innings was laced with seven fours and two sixes. It all began in the 13th overs with Pandya despatching pacer Brydon Carse for two consecutive fours. Dube then hit Adil Rashid for a four and a six in the next over as India crossed 100 runs. Mahmood was in the firing line next as Pandya launched him for two huge sixes. Jofra Archer conceded 17 runs in the next over while Jamie Overton went for 20 after him. The last ball of the over, however, saw Pandya being dismissed much to the relief of the England. Both Pandya and Dube scored 53 runs each.