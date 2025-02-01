Dominant India eye second consecutive Women's U19 T20 World Cup title

KUALA LUMPUR: Unbeaten so far in the tournament, a dominant India will start as overwhelming favourites to win their second consecutive title when they take on South Africa in the final of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

India have had a flawless campaign so far, winning all their six matches in the tournament. The Niki Prasad-led side has been in red-hot form across departments.

India registered dominating wins over the West Indies (9 wickets), Malaysia (10 wickets), Sri Lanka (60 runs), Bangladesh (8 wickets), Scotland (150 runs) and England (9 wickets in the semifinal).

In-form opener Gongadi Trisha has been in ominous form with the bat, and is the highest run-getter in the tournament with 265 runs in six innings at an average of 66.25.

She is followed by her left-handed opening partner G Kamalini, who is third in the list with 135 runs in six innings at an average of 45.

But the worrying factor for India would be the lack of time and opportunity at the crease for the middle-order, as most of the runs have been scored by the openers.