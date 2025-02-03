Not seen a better T20 hundred than Abhishek's, Gambhir asserts India's fearless approach

MUMBAI: India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said he has not seen a "better T20 hundred" than Abhisek Sharma's 54-ball 135 against England here and asserted that the team will continue to play in a "fearless" manner going forward.

Abhishek's brutal century was the cornerstone of India's heavy 150-run win over England here, which also helped India bag the T20I series 4-1.

"We are going to do this going forward, got to play fearless cricket. We want to keep backing players like Abhishek Sharma. We have to be patient to with these boys. Most of these boys believe in the ideology of playing fearless cricket," Gambhir told host broadcaster after the match.

"I haven't seen a better T20 hundred (Abhishek's ton) against bowlers who are bowling at 140-150 kph consistently," he added.

There were talks about rift in Indian dressing room after the team's disastrous outing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia.

Gambhir said everything will fall in place once the team returns to the winning ways.