England begin ODI series with same aggressive approach

NAGPUR: Just as head coach Brendon McCullum dispersed the England team huddle at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur on a hot Wednesday afternoon, an already padded-up Harry Brook walked straight to the batting nets outside. Following him on his toes were Joe Root and Phil Salt.

For the next half hour or so, Brook, Salt and Root would bat at the nets facing throwdowns from a pacer and a couple of local spinners. Root, as usual, went about his methods, trying to get his feet forward, rocking back to shorter balls while working the ball around. Salt and Brook, meanwhile, were trying to take the leather off the ball, especially against Rehan Ahmed, who was bowling in one of the nets.

It is something they have continued to try with little success against Indian spinners in the recently concluded five-match T20I series. So much so that 29 of the 48 England wickets that fell in the series came from spinners. And, it is not just the number of wickets the spinners took but the way England capitulated every time to Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi. In all the five matches, the top four England batters have got out trying to take on the bowling. Slog sweep, reverse sweep, heave down the ground, you name a shot and England would have tried and failed.

However, England are not done trying. They know there is an issue with their execution but captain Jos Buttler is clear that the approach is not going to change. “No, we want to play in exactly the same way,” Buttler said when asked if there would be a change in approach after the T20I series loss. “We want to find ways to put pressure on the opposition with the bat. You have got to take wickets, I think it's crucial you see how if you let guys bat for a period of time, they can go on to do that. We'll be desperate to try and find ways of taking wickets. It's always about execution. Whatever plan you come up with, you've got to try and execute it well. We believe that's the best way for us to win games in cricket and get the best out of the players in our dressing room.”