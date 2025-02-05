'What kind of question is that?' An unlike Rohit response to simple query

It took a while after the press conference before Rohit walked out of the pavilion, padded up. Most of the squad had already been training for a while. Rohit was facing throwdowns from assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and a few local seamers throughout his stint. Taking a cautious approach, Rohit looked to defend, playing it along the line rather than trying to hit them down like he used to. He middled a few, got beaten by a local seamer before getting cleaned up by an inswinger. A little while later, his swivel pull came out before starting to make room for himself to hit the ball through covers.

While Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul took turns, Rohit continued to bat on the same pitch in the square. Almost an hour in, he charged down the leg to create room and swat the ball over the point boundary. Then came his well-timed pull and a loft down the ground. Once he came out of the nets, Rohit went up to batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and had a chat for a good ten minutes. Then he walked back to the dressing room, with Shreyas Iyer by his side as they two could be seen having a laugh.

Rohit's last shot on Wednesday at training was a loft down the ground that went into the stands. A shot he has played innumerable times in this format over the past decade. When he walks out to bat on Thursday, India would be hoping that a happy and confident Rohit, who feels at ease like he always does, takes guard. After all, that is when he is at his best and the team needs its captain to feel so with a global title to win in the next month.

Rohit on Bumrah's status

Jasprit Bumrah was initially included in the squad for the third ODI against England, but his name was later removed as the pacer is still not fully ready to come back from the back swelling he had suffered in Sydney. India captain Rohit Sharma said that there will be clarity on his status later this week. "Obviously, we are waiting on some update about his scan and stuff which was due to happen in the next few days. Once we get that scan, we will be able to give you more clarity on where he is," Rohit said on Wednesday.