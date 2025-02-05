'What kind of question is that?' An unlike Rohit response to simple query

NAGPUR: "What kind of a question is that?," quipped India captain Rohit Sharma after pausing for a few seconds in response to the first query that came his way on the eve of the first ODI against England at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday evening. The said question was about how he felt coming back to a format which gave Rohit the nickname 'hitman' after struggling in Test cricket over the past four months.
In the past, the 37-year-old would have likely answered this simple and straightforward query with humour, without getting defensive. Here, however, Rohit seemed a bit different. And understandably so, considering his dip in form, the lack of results, and the pressure that has come with it since the opening-day collapse against New Zealand in Bengaluru some moons ago.
Rohit went on to add, "This is a different format, different time. As cricketers, we know there will be ups and downs and I have faced a lot in my career so this is nothing new to me. We know every day is a fresh day. I am looking forward to the challenge, not looking at what has happened in the past. Clearly, you don't, so obviously for me also there is no reason to look behind too much. It's important that I focus on what is coming up and what lies ahead for me. It is as simple as that. Look to try and start the series on a high."
Yes, it is a different format — one where Rohit remains the third-highest run-getter among openers since 2023 behind Pathum Nissanka and Shubman Gill. It is the format where he is the only top-order batter to have more than 1000 runs at a strike rate over 110. It is the format where he led India to the final of the home ODI World Cup in 2023.
However, that was a year and a half ago. Rohit admitted as much himself when asked if he and the team would continue a similar aggressive approach they adopted during the World Cup. The India captain said that every player knows their role and they need the time to regroup and start fresh having not played this format in a long time — the team played three ODIs last year. "It's just about coming together and trying to do where we left during the World Cup. If it takes a little bit of time, so be it. It's not easy to start what we did in the World Cup. As I said, the World Cup was one and a half years ago. So, we need to try and think about what we need to do here now and start fresh," said Rohit.
While everything the 37-year-old said was true, it seemed like a very un-Rohit press conference. Much like the Champions Trophy squad announcement interaction, the Indian captain seemed guarded, cautious, and sometimes even combative. When he was asked about his future post the Champions Trophy, Rohit questioned the relevance of it whilst he has three ODIs and an ICC event to captain. "The reports have been going on for a number of years. But I am not here to clarify those reports. For me right now, these three games here and then the Champions Trophy is very very important. So, my focus is on these games," he said.
It took a while after the press conference before Rohit walked out of the pavilion, padded up. Most of the squad had already been training for a while. Rohit was facing throwdowns from assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and a few local seamers throughout his stint. Taking a cautious approach, Rohit looked to defend, playing it along the line rather than trying to hit them down like he used to. He middled a few, got beaten by a local seamer before getting cleaned up by an inswinger. A little while later, his swivel pull came out before starting to make room for himself to hit the ball through covers.
While Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul took turns, Rohit continued to bat on the same pitch in the square. Almost an hour in, he charged down the leg to create room and swat the ball over the point boundary. Then came his well-timed pull and a loft down the ground. Once he came out of the nets, Rohit went up to batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and had a chat for a good ten minutes. Then he walked back to the dressing room, with Shreyas Iyer by his side as they two could be seen having a laugh.
Rohit's last shot on Wednesday at training was a loft down the ground that went into the stands. A shot he has played innumerable times in this format over the past decade. When he walks out to bat on Thursday, India would be hoping that a happy and confident Rohit, who feels at ease like he always does, takes guard. After all, that is when he is at his best and the team needs its captain to feel so with a global title to win in the next month.
Rohit on Bumrah's status
Jasprit Bumrah was initially included in the squad for the third ODI against England, but his name was later removed as the pacer is still not fully ready to come back from the back swelling he had suffered in Sydney. India captain Rohit Sharma said that there will be clarity on his status later this week. "Obviously, we are waiting on some update about his scan and stuff which was due to happen in the next few days. Once we get that scan, we will be able to give you more clarity on where he is," Rohit said on Wednesday.