Aussie all-rounder Stoinis announces shock retirement from ODIs, to be replaced in CT squad

MELBOURNE: Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who was named in the country's Champions Trophy squad, on Thursday announced a shock retirement from ODIs to "fully focus on the next chapter" of his career, creating a fresh selection headache for the side that is already dealing with injuries to key players.

The 35-year-old will, however, continue to be available for selection in T20 Internationals.

Australia has time till February 12 to unveil their final squad for the Champions Trophy that will be held in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19.

His sudden decision to call it quits might be a result of a hamstring injury that he sustained during the ongoing SA20, where he has been playing for Durban Super Giant.

"Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey, and I'm grateful for every moment I've had in the green and gold. Representing my country at the highest level is something I'll always cherish," said Stoinis in a media release issued by Cricket Australia.

"This wasn't an easy decision, but I believe it's the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of my career," he declared without elaborating any further.

"I've got a fantastic relationship with Ron (head coach Andrew McDonald) and I've hugely appreciated his support. I'll be cheering the boys on in Pakistan," he added.