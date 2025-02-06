Nagpur ODI: India beat England by four wickets, take 1-0 lead in series

NAGPUR: Shubman Gill anchored the chase with a measured 87-run knock as India defeated England by four wickets in the opening One-day International to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Thursday.

Chasing a modest 249, India overhauled the target in 38.4 overs.

India began shakily when they lost openers Rohit Sharma (2) and Yashasvi Jaiswal early but Shreyas Iyer's counterattacking 59, Gill's 87 and Axar Patel's 52 took them over the line.

For England, Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid took two wickets each.

Earlier, India bundled England out for 248 with debutant Harshit Rana (3/53) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) striking at crucial junctures to peg back the visitors after they made a promising strart.

Brief Scores: England: 248 in 47.4 overs (Jos Buttler 52, Jacob Bethell 51; Harshit Rana 3/53, Ravindra Jadeja 3/26) India: 251 for 6 in 38.4 overs (Shubman Gill 87, Shreyas Iyer 59 , Axar Patel 52; Adil Rashid 2/46).