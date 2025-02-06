Rohit Sharma in no-man's land again

NAGPUR: Just as his bat met the ball, Rohit Sharma knew where it would lead to. He hung his head down with a sigh as soon as the Saqib Mahmood delivery took the toe end of the bat and flew in the air at the packed VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday. Sharma knew his innings was over; that his nightmare form was continuing even in a format that suits him best. And that there is more pressure.

Liam Livingstone completed the catch as a disheartened Sharma had fallen for two runs from seven balls in the first ODI against England. The haunting silence from the fans – in contrast to the cheer he had received all day – might have only made the walk back to the dressing room a bit longer.

It is not the start he would have wanted. Not at this time of his career where every failure is coming under the lens. He has already retired from T20Is and there is no certainty that he will be on that plane to England in June for the five-Test series. All Sharma has in front of him right now is the Champions Trophy.

It is no doubt that Sharma is under pressure. The mode of dismissals point poignantly towards his fading aura and touch. What seems even more disturbing is that there seems to be a pattern emerging as Sharma went in way too early to hit the inswinger from Mahmood over midwicket, which resulted in a leading edge.

This is not the first time Sharma has got out in such a fashion. In the first week of November – during the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai – Sharma tried to pull a back-of-length delivery off Matt Henry. It is a shot he has played successfully numerous times over the years. However, he ended up being late on the pull and the ball climbed on him, took the top edge and Glenn Phillips did the rest.