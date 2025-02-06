Yet another memorable debut for India pacer Harshit Rana

NAGPUR: Harshit Rana is walking back to his bowling mark staring into the oblivion. On the first ball of his third over in one-day internationals — it was his debut in the format for India at the VCA Stadium, Nagpur – the pacer had been hit for a six by England opener Phil Salt: A top edge that flew over the ropes behind the keeper.

While Rana had already been hit for a couple of fours in his first over, he was about to receive a proper welcome to the ODI format. The next ball, a length delivery, Salt hit through the line to extra cover boundary. Rana, who rose to fame in the Indian Premier League, resorted to a slower ball and was slog-swept for a six. Another four and a six came as Rana was taken for 26 runs by Salt in that over.

Three overs, 37/0. Not the kind of a start you would want to have on your ODI debut as a fast bowler. Even more so when you have been fast-tracked in the last eight months and have already played the other two formats for India. From making waves for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL last year to Test debut in Australia to a T20I debut as a concussion debut, the last year had been a bit of an upward curve for the Delhi pacer.

Understandably, after three overs, Rana was taken off by Rohit Sharma. England were cruising and India needed someone to apply the brakes. Hardik Pandya came on at the other end and Axar Patel replaced Rana. And that was enough for England to make an unforced error. A horrible mix-up between Ben Duckett and Phil Salt led to the latter’s run out.

And that was all India needed. Rana was brought back from the same end immediately, but this time, he had a plan. He dug in short, coming from around the wicket and the ball climbed on Duckett. A well-timed pull ended up being a dismissal courtesy of an incredible running behind catch from the other debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal. It was a much-needed morale boost for Rana.