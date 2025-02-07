How the cricket fan in South Africa returned to stadia

Here's Smith who got intimate when asked if cricket crowds had dwindled in the immediate aftermath of Covid. "There was," he says. "I think cricket had gone through a tough time. Domestic cricket support had gone down, the national team wasn't performing as well as in the past and there were administration issues in South African cricket at the time so people had lost confidence. Also, rugby started to be really successful. From our perspective, one of the big goals was to see cricket fans come back but also introduce new people to cricket. Walking around stadiums now... the amount of people who have watched cricket now for the first time, it's amazing."

De Villiers, one of the country's greatest to have held a bat, also referenced the 'dip' South African cricket was going through. "It (SA20) came at a time when people were hungry to see quality cricket," De Villiers, who is on the tournament's commentary panel, says. "I think South Africans love the outdoors and around December, January and February... It's the best time, weather wise. We love our sports. The timing of this tournament is spot on as South African cricket was going through a bit of a dip. There were some structural changes in the board, now there's a bit of consistency."

Smith still remembers that first season of the SA20 when 'I was employing people two months out from the tournament. "There was so much (going on," he says. "If I think about it, I was employing people two months out from the tournament (smiles). You have the six franchises, you have had the auction and you are signing people to run the event. That first season was hopefully getting the fans to come back to the game and seeing really competitive cricket. When we finished that season, it was incredible. Once we nailed it, it was about establishing ourselves and getting to grow and we have managed to do that in the next two years."

On Saturday, when MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape battle, they will do so in front of a sold out house.

