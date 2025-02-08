Barabati Stadium: Once a regular venue, hosting ODI match after six years

CUTTACK: AS one turns right from Cantonment road towards the Stadium Road in Cuttack on Saturday evening, one is greeted by the sight of a long line of fans waiting to enter the Barabati Stadium. As one gets closer to the venue gates, the crowd gets larger. In fact, every road in the quaint but historic city on the banks of Mahanadi River leads to the Barabati Stadium this weekend with banners and decorations lighting up the city for the second ODI between India and England on Sunday.

The cricket carnival has well and truly arrived in Cuttack. The fans who have been waiting to enter slowly fill up the stands on the eastern side. They are here to watch the stars of Indian cricket team train. Every movement of players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli received loud cheers as the crowd was allowed on the other side of the stands after one side got full.

The excitement is understandable. The fans don’t get to see the India team that often. This historic stadium, not in the lines of Mumbai, Kolkata, Kanpur or Chennai (historically), used to hosts international matches more regularly. It was on the fixture during the two World Cups India hosted before turn of the century. Slowly with more venues with modern facilities coming up in the country, the number of matches dried up. The last ODI played at this venue was in 2019. India played a T20I against South Africa in June 2022 but the Barabati Stadium doesn’t hold the significance it did among the venues across India.