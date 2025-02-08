Hamstring injury jeopardises Ferguson's participation in Champions Trophy

DUBAI: Barely 11 days before their Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan, New Zealand's leading pace bowler Lockie Ferguson has been rendered doubtful for the ODI tournament after suffering a hamstring injury during an ILT20 match in the UAE.

New Zealand will play their opening Group A match in the marquee event against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19.

Coach Gary Stead confirmed the key bowler has undergone scans to know the extent of the injury and the preceding tri-series that also involves South Africa.

"Lockie had a scan yesterday (Thursday) in the UAE," Stead was quoted as saying by ICC ahead of the start of the tri-series match against Pakistan in Lahore on Saturday.

"We've got the images here and (we are) waiting for our radiologist to give us a report on the extent of it," said Stead.