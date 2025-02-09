Australia secures first test series win in Sri Lanka in 14 years

GALLE: Australia wrapped up a comprehensive 2-0 series victory over Sri Lanka, sealing the second test with a commanding nine-wicket win in Galle on Sunday.

Top order batter Marnus Labuschagne flicked a delivery from retiring Sri Lankan player Dimuth Karunaratne to mid-wicket to complete the triumph, just 15 minutes before lunch on the fourth day.

It's Australia’s first test series win on Sri Lankan soil since 2011.

Their last success here came under Ricky Ponting’s captaincy, a 1-0 victory in 2011. However, they suffered a 3-0 whitewash in 2016 under Steve Smith’s leadership, and the 2022 series ended in a 1-1 draw. This time, with Smith standing in as captain for Pat Cummins, the victory was a welcome redemption.

“I thought it was a real good series and we played well from the outset,” said Australia captain Steve Smith, who was named Player of the Series after his consecutive hundreds. “Everyone had their methods and stuck to it over a long period of time and to score that many runs was great.

“All our spinners and lone quick Mitchell Starc did quite well. Been a great series win.”

Australia approached the series with meticulous planning - including a training camp in Dubai - and executed their strategies with precision.

Their batters laid the foundation with big hundreds, allowing the bowlers to dictate terms with attacking fields. Meanwhile, the spinners displayed remarkable discipline and variety, putting relentless pressure on Sri Lanka and paved the way for a resounding 2-0 series win.

The tourists had set the tone early, winning the first test by an innings and 242 runs – Sri Lanka’s heaviest ever test defeat. They remained clinical in the second match, ensuring there was no way back for the hosts.