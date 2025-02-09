Jadeja spins web as India restrict England to 304 in second ODI

CUTTACK: Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja continued his stranglehold over English batters with brilliant figures of 3 for 35 as India bowled out the visitors for a sub-par score of 304 in the second ODI here on Sunday.

On a good batting surface, Jadeja's crucial breakthroughs came against the run of play as he dismissed an aggressive Ben Duckett (65 off 56 balls) and a well-set Joe Root (69 off 72 balls), preventing England from building on their strong start.

Electing to bat, England laid a solid foundation with contributions from Duckett, Root, and skipper Jos Buttler (34 off 35 balls).

At 200/3 in 35 overs, England seemed on course for a 330-plus total, but Jadeja's disciplined bowling stifled their momentum, denying them the extra 15-20 runs.

England would have struggled to reach 300 if not for Liam Livingstone's brisk 41 off 32 balls (2x4, 2x6) and Adil Rashid's explosive five-ball 14, which included three consecutive boundaries off Mohammed Shami.

However, three run-outs in the final couple of overs saw them bowled out with a delivery to spare.

This is in fact the lowest total at Barabati Stadium since 2011 as 350-plus has been the average first innings score since then.