SA20: India footprint in global cricketing event

The 44-year-old, who featured in the IPL for Pune Warriors and Rajasthan Royals, said that getting IPL owners on board was one of the reasons why South Africa's latest effort (their two earlier iterations failed) at creating a sustainable T20 league hit the jackpot. "Went with an entirely different model than what Cricket South Africa had tried in the past," the commissioner said. "We wanted to attract really competitive franchise ownership and we were fortunate that IPL franchises were looking to grow at the time so we managed to attract... in franchise cricket, the best around the world. They are experienced at running cricket and all want to win. They are equally competitive and brilliant at managing their own systems and teams. It's been a huge asset."

When a similar question (reason why SA20 has taken off when compared to its predecessors) was put to AB de Villiers -- a part of the commentary team for the tournament -- he said it had everything to do with Smith's 'leadership' and his 'networking' abilities. "I have said this so many times," De Villiers told select media during the tournament's final week. "Smith has played a big role in this, networking, connections and leadership qualities he has got... understanding that there's a friendship between India and South Africa. Could have gone the ego route or we could have friends around the world and make things bigger and better. I think that's probably the main reason. Graeme has played the game before, he understands what a tournament should look like."

This tournament, Smith claimed, contributed 4 million ZAR (South African rand) to the economy last year. I think they (Indian ownership) have been amazing," he said. "Just look at the fans in the stadia. I don't think I ever would have thought that I would be in a stadium in PE that was all Orange (Sunrisers Eastern Cape play their home games in Port Elizabeth) or a stadium in Johannesburg all Yellow (home of Joburg Super Kings). Those things have blown my mind. People have really got behind their local teams. The other thing is that this has been enormous for our economy. It brough 4 million rand to the economy last year and created 8,500 jobs. The ecosystem of the SA20 has created that opportunity."

This kind of ownership model has attracted flak, and continues to attract flak, especially in the world of professional football. In cricket, though, it seems to be the way of the future.

IPL owners in the SA20

Chennai Super Kings -- Joburg Super Kings

Delhi Capitals --- Pretoria Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad --- Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Lucknow Super Giants --- Durban's Super Giants

Mumbai Indians --- Mumbai Indians Cape Town

Rajasthan Royals --- Paarl Royals