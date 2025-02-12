India, England wear green armbands to support BCCI’s organ donation campaign

AHMEDABAD: India and England cricketers took to the field wearing green armbands during the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, supporting the BCCI’s "Donate Organs, Save Lives" campaign.

The initiative, spearheaded by ICC Chairman and former BCCI secretary Jay Shah, was announced on Monday.

Shah wrote on X, "On the occasion of the 3rd ODI between India and England in Ahmedabad on February 12th, we are proud to launch an awareness initiative – Donate Organs, Save Lives.

"Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and create lasting impact beyond the field. Through this initiative, we urge everyone to take a step towards giving the greatest gift of all – the gift of life.

"One pledge, one decision, can save multiple lives. Let’s come together and make a difference!"