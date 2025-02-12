India, England wear green armbands to support BCCI’s organ donation campaign

AHMEDABAD: India and England cricketers took to the field wearing green armbands during the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, supporting the BCCI’s "Donate Organs, Save Lives" campaign.
The initiative, spearheaded by ICC Chairman and former BCCI secretary Jay Shah, was announced on Monday.
Shah wrote on X, "On the occasion of the 3rd ODI between India and England in Ahmedabad on February 12th, we are proud to launch an awareness initiative – Donate Organs, Save Lives.
"Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and create lasting impact beyond the field. Through this initiative, we urge everyone to take a step towards giving the greatest gift of all – the gift of life.
"One pledge, one decision, can save multiple lives. Let’s come together and make a difference!"
Several Indian players extended their support to the cause, including Virat Kohli and vice-captain Shubman Gill.
"Score the ultimate century. Your organs can help others live beyond your lifetime. Register as a donor and make every life count," Kohli said in a video shared by the BCCI.
Gill added, "Be the captain of life. Just like a captain leads the team to victory, you can lead someone to life by pledging to donate your organs."
Other players, including Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, also backed the initiative.
"One donor can save up to eight lives. Pledge today and hit a six for humanity," said Iyer.
Rahul added, "Play the ultimate winning shot. Your decision to donate your organs can be the match-winning moment in someone’s life. Be a hero off the field too."