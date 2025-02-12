India's highest run-getter in Champions Trophy Shikhar Dhawan among four event ambassadors

DUBAI: Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan was on Wednesday named as one of the four event ambassadors for the ICC Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 to March 9.

Besides Dhawan, the ICC has also named Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson, and New Zealand's legendary fast bowler, Tim Southee as event ambassadors.

The quartet will write guest columns and will also attend matches, sharing their thoughts on the event, where the world's best eight teams will compete for the top honour.

"It is such a special feeling to be part of a Champions Trophy, and to be given the opportunity to enjoy the upcoming edition as an Ambassador is an honour," Dhawan said in an ICC release.

"It's the ultimate competition where it's all on the line, and that is what makes it such a thrilling spectacle. It's a tournament full of passion, pride, and determination, and that's what makes it such a thrilling and emotional journey for everyone involved."

As India's highest run-scorer in the Champions Trophy, with an outstanding 701 runs across two editions, Dhawan has long been one of the most iconic players in the history of the competition.