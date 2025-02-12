Kerala cricketers, officials jubilant as team enters Ranji semis for second time in history

KOCHI: Celebrations, joy and a big relief. This was the mood in the Kerala cricket team camp as the state entered the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy only for the second time, beating Jammu & Kashmir on the basis of its one-run lead in the first innings. On Wednesday, Kerala batted out the entire day for a well-earned draw.

Kerala had earlier entered the semi-finals in the 2018-19 season when they lost to eventual winners Vidarbha at Wayanad. The team led by Sachin Baby will face Gujarat in Ahmedabad on February 17.

“We are eagerly looking forward to the match with Gujarat as we have never played in the stadium in Ahmedabad before. That would be a totally new experience for the team,” said captain Sachin Baby.

Player of the match Salman Nizar (44) and Mohammad Azharuddeen (67) ensured the draw with an unbroken 115-run partnership for the seventh wicket off 42.4 overs. Nizar’s unbeaten ton in Kerala’s first innings, and his 81-run last-wicket stand with Basil Thampi, proved crucial.