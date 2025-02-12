Kerala cricketers, officials jubilant as team enters Ranji semis for second time in history
KOCHI: Celebrations, joy and a big relief. This was the mood in the Kerala cricket team camp as the state entered the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy only for the second time, beating Jammu & Kashmir on the basis of its one-run lead in the first innings. On Wednesday, Kerala batted out the entire day for a well-earned draw.
Kerala had earlier entered the semi-finals in the 2018-19 season when they lost to eventual winners Vidarbha at Wayanad. The team led by Sachin Baby will face Gujarat in Ahmedabad on February 17.
“We are eagerly looking forward to the match with Gujarat as we have never played in the stadium in Ahmedabad before. That would be a totally new experience for the team,” said captain Sachin Baby.
Player of the match Salman Nizar (44) and Mohammad Azharuddeen (67) ensured the draw with an unbroken 115-run partnership for the seventh wicket off 42.4 overs. Nizar’s unbeaten ton in Kerala’s first innings, and his 81-run last-wicket stand with Basil Thampi, proved crucial.
“Today’s was a very interesting match. A lot of eyes were upon us and we were feeling the pressure. The first innings lead we secured was very important and especially the tenth wicket partnership between Salman Nizar and Basil Thampi. That lead is what brought us into the semi berth now,” said Sachin, expressing his joy. “This was one of the best games in which I was involved. All the hard work that we put in over the last couple of years is finally paying off,” he added.
The Kerala Cricket Association expressed pride in the team's success even without Sanju Samson. “The boys fought hard. It was a tense match for all the five days. J&K has great strength in fast bowling, but our team took the pressure well. Our ideal choice was a draw, because of the vital first innings lead,” said Jayesh George, KCA president. “We are very proud that even without our star player Sanju, the team bagged the semi final ticket,” he added.
Former Kerala team coach and cricketer P Balachandran appreciated the consistency of the team and the coach. “The team's success is the culmination of years of consistency and patience. When the spearhead Sachin Baby who was in form in the first half of the tournament went off a little bit, Salman Nizar took charge. They displayed a great example of exemplary teamwork,” he said. “Facing Gujarat would be a huge challenge, as they would be coming with all the confidence of smashing the star-studded Sourashtra in quarter finals. But the hopes are still high for Kerala,” he added.
Mumbai will face Vidarbha in the other semi-final.