Mitchell Starc withdraws, Smith to lead Australia in Champions Trophy

SYDNEY: Steve Smith-led Australia will be without their frontline pace attack at the Champions Trophy after fast bowler Mitchell Starc withdrew from the tournament citing personal reasons.

The ODI World Cup holders have been forced to make several changes to their 15-member provisional squad due to injuries to captain Pat Cummins, pacer Josh Hazlewood, and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, along with Marcus Stoinis' surprise retirement.

"We understand and respect Mitch's decision," Chair of men's selectors George Bailey said on Wednesday.

"Mitch is deeply respected for his commitment to international cricket and the priority he places on performing for Australia."

Starc, who appeared to be in discomfort due to a left ankle issue during the latter stages of the final Test in Galle last week, will also miss the upcoming ODI series in Sri Lanka starting Wednesday.

"His well-documented ability to play through pain and adversity, as well as forgoing opportunities in other parts of his career to put his country first, should be applauded," Bailey added.

Cricket Australia said Starc has requested privacy and will not be commenting on his decision.

The development comes as a major blow for Australia, who will be without the three pacers -- Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc -- who played a crucial role in their 2023 ODI World Cup victory.