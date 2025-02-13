Domestic stars & next-gen players in focus as WPL enters third year

CHENNAI: In a cricketing calendar, a year is a long time. Not just for a player or a team but the sport itself. A lot happens in 12 months, and a lot changes too. It was like yesterday when Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals to win the 2024 edition of the Women's Premier League, but the next season is already here, beginning in Vadodara on Friday.

In the time since Smriti Mandhana lifted that coveted trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, a lot has happened in the realm of the women's game. New Zealand won their first T20 World Cup, India defended their U19 World Cup title as the way the shortest format is approached by the players slowly, but steadily, changing especially in India.

From its inception in 2023, WPL has served as a platform for players to grab their moment on the big stage and move forward towards their dream of playing for India. At the same time, perhaps, the biggest impact it has had was showing the cricketers who toiled day in and day out in domestic cricket what they need to do to get to the next level. And more importantly, how to do it. And the results are already starting to show in the way teams bat in domestic cricket.

What has also played a role in making it happen is the cricketers getting an avenue to upskill themselves throughout the year, in particular, the off season. Franchises who are involved, time-to-time, conduct camps and keep track of the players they have invested in round the year. DC head coach Jonathan Batty explained it at a recent press conference. "What's been really nice for me is seeing how our domestic players have improved over every off-season. A lot of people probably don't know that we run regular camps through the off-season. Players come in, obviously do specialised work with our coaches. They go off to play for their states, their regions, and play for India again. And it's been really nice seeing some of those players. A great example would be Minnu Mani, who came to us two years ago. Very raw, hugely talented individual. Looking at where she's gone now, obviously representing India," he said.

And it is not just the senior cricketers, players who are coming through the age-group level are looking up to WPL as a platform they have to be a part of and are willing to do the work to get to that level. India's U19 WC-winning star G Trisha did not get a contract in December and it made her realise the avenues she has to work on. Now, with the upskilling she has been able to do, it should be surprising if she is not a regular. And it is not just Trisha or Minnu, G Kamalini is with Mumbai Indians and Niki Prasad is a part of Delhi Capitals as the next-gen stars are making their headway to the next level.

"The improvement from our domestic Indian players and national players as well has been incredible to watch. How much they've been getting better just through the opportunity that WPL provides to play alongside international players and their Indian stars as well, but also sort of give them exposure to playing on the big stage, I guess. And only improve at that if you get the experience and opportunity to do that. The other thing it does do is it just provides a platform for young girls to see what's possible and actually see what the pathway is to go and play for franchises or for your country. When you can see that as a young person, I think that's really inspiring. It sort of gives you something to work towards and something that you feel like you can achieve," Former Australia and current DC captain Meg Lanning said.

While the tournament is still very young and has a long road ahead in terms of business and mass popularity, there are enough signs that it is doing more good to players, especially Indian domestic stars. This year, for the first time, the tournament will be held in four different cities — Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Mumbai. How the fans and local public in the respective cities receive and the contribution from the non-India stars for their respective teams are the two things to watch for in this edition of the Women's Premier League. For it will play a role in determining the roadmap for the tournament in coming years.